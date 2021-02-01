Will try to win the series: Misbah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq was looking forward for the second Test against South Africa beginning on Thursday (February 4) at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, saying we would try to win the series.

"Team fought back from a difficult situation in the first test and had an amazing performance. We are looking forward to the second test. Conditions will be different but we will carry on the performance of the first test and will improve those areas where improvement was needed," he said in a virtual media conference on Monday.

Misbah said South Africa was a tough team and would come prepare for the second Test. "They will try to level the series and we should be ready for that but we will try to win the series," he said.

To a question, he said the final decision on the Playing XI would be taken after seeing the weather and pitch conditions.

"My focus is how important the series is, the first test and the second. I'm putting my full energy on it and I don't think about any other things as it builds pressure," he said.

Misbah also praised Haris Rauf saying he was doing very well.

"He is bowling well with the old ball also and is developing," he said.

He said we were ready for South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. "We are ready for him and will see when he plays," he said.

Misbah said also lauded Hasan Ali saying he bowled well throughout the domestic season. "We have to give a bit margin to a player whose making a comeback after a long time. Hasan as a whole package gives an edge," he said.

He said Shaheen Shah Afridi was not being overloaded. "The physico, medical panel, trainer, bowling coach were all looking at him and seeing that the line is not crossed," he said.

About Mohammad Hafeez, he said as a coach we would miss him but it was an opportunity for someone else. "Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has clarified on the matter of why he is not in the squad. I think they understand better than us and we can't do anything about it. As a coach we will miss him but it's an opportunity for someone else," he said.

The national team training session was held here at the Pindi cricket Stadium in which the players practiced on the fielding, batting and bowling.