Williams, Adams return for Wales' Six Nations opener against France

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Experienced backs Josh Adams and Liam Williams will return for Wales in their Six Nations opener against France on Friday as Warren Gatland's men bid to end a 12-match losing streak.

The return of wing Adams and full-back Williams, who both missed large chunks of 2024, is a major boost for Wales, who finished bottom of the table in last year's tournament.

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins, who captained the side in the 2024 Six Nations, is also back in the team after undergoing knee and shoulder surgery.

Williams and Adams, who have won 151 Wales caps between them and played for the British and Irish Lions, bring vital experience to the Gatland's line-up.

Wales lost all five of their Six Nations matches last year during a national record losing run of 12 straight matches.

Williams, who did not play in last year's tournament due to Japanese club commitments with Kubota Spears, last played for Wales against Australia in July.

He is now back at Saracens for a second spell with the English Premiership club.

Adams has not featured for Wales since the 2024 Six Nations.

There is no return for 104 times-capped No 8 Taulupe Faletau, who was named in Gatland's squad.

Faletau has not played Test rugby since Wales' last win -- a 2023 World Cup pool victory over Georgia -- after breaking his arm in that game, then suffering a fractured shoulder when he returned for Cardiff six months later.

Former England prop Henry Thomas will make his first Wales start in Paris. The Scarlets tighthead has won four caps as a replacement since switching allegiance to Wales in 2023.

Wales coach Gatland has selected a back-row of Aaron Wainwright at No 8 alongside James Botham and captain Jac Morgan.

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is recalled, partnering Owen Watkin in midfield.

Cardiff's Ben Thomas fills the fly-half role with uncapped Ospreys No 10 Dan Edwards on the bench.

There are only four survivors in the Wales starting line-up from the side overwhelmed 45-12 by world champions South Africa last time out -- Ben Thomas, Will Rowlands, Botham and Morgan.

Wales have lost their past six matches against France, who will be led by Antoine Dupont.

"We are excited for the challenge on Friday," said Gatland. "The Six Nations is the best rugby competition in the world.

"Every game is a big occasion. We want to go out there, embrace that and start our championship well."

Wales (15-1)

Liam Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Ben Thomas, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (capt), James Botham; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; Henry Thomas, Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Dan Edwards, Blair Murray

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)