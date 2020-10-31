Williams confirms fitness coach is in isolation

The Williams team on Saturday confirmed that George Russell's fitness coach Aleix Casanovas went into isolation with possible Covid-19 ahead of qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Williams team on Saturday confirmed that George Russell's fitness coach Aleix Casanovas went into isolation with possible Covid-19 ahead of qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

A spokesperson said that Casanovas had tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday but had shown "mild respiratory symptoms" on Saturday morning.

"George Russell's performance coach is self-isolating in line with FIA guidelines," said the spokesperson. "A Covid-19 test collected yesterday was negative.

"However, he will undergo a further precautionary test again tomorrow (Sunday)outside the paddock before taking further directions from the FIA." The team said the coach had not been in any contact with Russell since last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix.

Russell will start from the seventh row of the grid on Sunday, alongside Ferrari's Sebastien Vettel.

