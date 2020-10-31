UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williams Confirms Fitness Coach Is In Isolation

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:31 PM

Williams confirms fitness coach is in isolation

The Williams team on Saturday confirmed that George Russell's fitness coach Aleix Casanovas went into isolation with possible Covid-19 ahead of qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Williams team on Saturday confirmed that George Russell's fitness coach Aleix Casanovas went into isolation with possible Covid-19 ahead of qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

A spokesperson said that Casanovas had tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday but had shown "mild respiratory symptoms" on Saturday morning.

"George Russell's performance coach is self-isolating in line with FIA guidelines," said the spokesperson. "A Covid-19 test collected yesterday was negative.

"However, he will undergo a further precautionary test again tomorrow (Sunday)outside the paddock before taking further directions from the FIA." The team said the coach had not been in any contact with Russell since last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix.

Russell will start from the seventh row of the grid on Sunday, alongside Ferrari's Sebastien Vettel.

FERRARI N.V.

Related Topics

George Federal Investigation Agency Sunday From Ferrari Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sarwar urges PML-N workers to get rid of anti-stat ..

33 seconds ago

15000 liter spurious milk destroyed

35 seconds ago

Voting Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elections ..

36 seconds ago

Austria brings in second virus shutdown, curfew

38 seconds ago

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs 1.57 per litre

40 seconds ago

PML-N MPA condemns anti state narrative of Nawaz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.