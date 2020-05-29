UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williams Considers Selling F1 Team After 13m Loss

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:37 PM

Williams considers selling F1 team after 13m loss

Williams revealed on Friday that they are considering selling the Formula One team after a multi-million pound drop in the company's financial results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Williams revealed on Friday that they are considering selling the Formula One team after a multi-million pound drop in the company's financial results.

The William Grand Prix Holdings group reported an adjusted loss of 13 million ($15.9 million) for the year ending 2019.

After posting a 12.9 million profit in 2018, Williams have responded to the blow by seeking new investment.

A minority or majority stake will be offered to investors, along with the option for an outright buy-out.

"The WGPH board believes that the strategic review and formal sale process is the right and prudent thing to do in order to take time to consider a full range of options and put the Formula One team in the best possible position for the future," a Williams statement said.

"As part of this new strategic direction, the WGPH board is undertaking a review of all the various strategic options available to the company." The British-based team are yet to receive any formal approaches but confirmed "preliminary discussions" have taken place with possible investors.

Despite the change of approach, the company said it has both the funds and the intent to reclaim its place on the grid when Formula One returns after the coronavirus crisis.

"Any interested party participating in the formal sale process will be required to enter into a non-disclosure agreement with WGPH on terms satisfactory to the WGPH board," the statement said.

"The company is not in receipt of any approaches at the time of this announcement and confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with a small number of parties regarding a potential investment in the company. There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made.

"While the company has faced a number of challenges, Williams currently remains funded and ready to resume racing when the Calendar allows in 2020."

Related Topics

Minority Company Sale 2018 2019 2020 All Agreement Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FA Cup final set for August 1 after virus delay

4 seconds ago

UNHCR Urges Libyan Authorities to Release Imprison ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR to Enter Partnership With WFP to Distribute ..

1 minute ago

OGRA seeks petrol, diesel's 3-month sale & stock d ..

1 minute ago

Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

1 minute ago

Eurozone inflation to drop to 0.1% in May

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.