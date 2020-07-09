UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williams Driver Russell Gets New Engine For Styrian Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:26 PM

Williams driver Russell gets new engine for Styrian Grand Prix

Williams driver George Russell will be powered by a new Mercedes engine at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2020 championship, at the Red Bull Ring

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Williams driver George Russell will be powered by a new Mercedes engine at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2020 championship, at the Red Bull Ring.

The highly-rated Briton had power problems during last weekend's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix during which he ran in the top 12 before being forced to retire.

His car's power unit was removed and sent back to Mercedes' engine centre at Brixworth where it was diagnosed as having suffered a gear drive failure.

A new power unit will be installed in Russell's car ahead of Friday's opening practice when Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will be in the cockpit.

Only 11 cars were classified finishers at last weekend's race in Spielberg, which became a survival battle for many teams as they struggled with a range of problems.

Mercedes have indicated that Russell's problem was unique to him and has not been replicated with any other Mercedes-powered cars.

Related Topics

Driver Car Mercedes George 2020 Top Race

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

42 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

46 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

55 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 hour ago

Woman succumbs to burn injuries in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.