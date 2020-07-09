Williams driver Russell gets new engine for Styrian Grand Prix

Williams driver George Russell will be powered by a new Mercedes engine at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2020 championship, at the Red Bull Ring

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Williams driver George Russell will be powered by a new Mercedes engine at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2020 championship, at the Red Bull Ring.

The highly-rated Briton had power problems during last weekend's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix during which he ran in the top 12 before being forced to retire.

His car's power unit was removed and sent back to Mercedes' engine centre at Brixworth where it was diagnosed as having suffered a gear drive failure.

A new power unit will be installed in Russell's car ahead of Friday's opening practice when Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will be in the cockpit.

Only 11 cars were classified finishers at last weekend's race in Spielberg, which became a survival battle for many teams as they struggled with a range of problems.

Mercedes have indicated that Russell's problem was unique to him and has not been replicated with any other Mercedes-powered cars.