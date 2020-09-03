UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williams Family Announce Departure From Formula One

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

Williams family announce departure from Formula One

The Williams family will leave the team founded by Frank Williams after the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the Formula One outfit announced on Thursday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Williams family will leave the team founded by Frank Williams after the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the Formula One outfit announced on Thursday.

Claire Williams, who has acted as the de facto boss of the British team since 2013, revealed she would be departing her role as deputy team principal.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan&#039;s President announces new stage of ..

3 minutes ago

ADCB, Visa transform merchant smartphones into pay ..

3 minutes ago

KPT shipping movements report

3 minutes ago

DC visits HavelianTehsil office, inspected revenue ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Russian Intelligence Service on Navalny: W ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 900 new COVID-19 cases, 87,378 in t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.