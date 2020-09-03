Williams family announce departure from Formula One

The Williams family will leave the team founded by Frank Williams after the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the Formula One outfit announced on Thursday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Williams family will leave the team founded by Frank Williams after the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the Formula One outfit announced on Thursday.

Claire Williams, who has acted as the de facto boss of the British team since 2013, revealed she would be departing her role as deputy team principal.