Williamson, Dananjaya reported for suspect action

COLOMBO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have been reported for suspect bowling action after the first Test between the two nations in Galle that finished on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.While Williamson is a part-time spinner who bowled only three overs, Dananjaya bowled 62 overs in the match, picking up five wickets in the first innings to set up Sri Lanka's victory."The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date [18 August] and during this period both will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known."Dananjaya, 25, was similarly reported following a Test match against England in Galle in November last year and subsequently suspended after an independent committee deemed his action illegal.However, his ban was lifted in February by the ICC and he was allowed to resume bowling in international cricket after remedial work and a reassessment of his action.Meanwhile, New Zealand's loss in the first Test had been a lot closer than the six-wicket defeat suggested and the side had learned a lot about how best to play in local conditions, according to pace bowler Tim Southee.

New Zealand's only warm-up game was badly affected by torrential rain and the Black Caps went into the match in Galle a little underdone.Despite that, Southee felt his side had been competitive throughout and it was really only a century-stand between captain Dimuth Karunaratne (122) and Lahiru Thirimanne (64) as they chased 268 for victory that separated the two sides."We played some good cricket throughout the five days but Sri Lanka were just better in the back end of the game," said Southee, who was confirmed on Tuesday as the captain for the Twenty20 series following the second Test at the P.

Sara Oval in Colombo. "We showed glimpses throughout and the guys learned a lot from playing in these conditions."Hopefully we can put in the hard work and turn out a performance over the next Test match."Southee and his fellow pace bowler Trent Boult, who will miss the three-match T20 series along with regular captain Williamson, were barely used on an unresponsive Galle pitch.The spin trio of Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and Mitchell Santner combined for 128 of the 179 overs bowled by New Zealand in the match.Southee bowled just seven overs in the first innings and 12 in the second.