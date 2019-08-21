UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williamson, Dananjaya Reported For Suspect Action

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:56 PM

Williamson, Dananjaya reported for suspect action

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have been reported for suspect bowling action after the first Test between the two nations in Galle that finished on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said

COLOMBO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have been reported for suspect bowling action after the first Test between the two nations in Galle that finished on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.While Williamson is a part-time spinner who bowled only three overs, Dananjaya bowled 62 overs in the match, picking up five wickets in the first innings to set up Sri Lanka's victory."The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date [18 August] and during this period both will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known."Dananjaya, 25, was similarly reported following a Test match against England in Galle in November last year and subsequently suspended after an independent committee deemed his action illegal.However, his ban was lifted in February by the ICC and he was allowed to resume bowling in international cricket after remedial work and a reassessment of his action.Meanwhile, New Zealand's loss in the first Test had been a lot closer than the six-wicket defeat suggested and the side had learned a lot about how best to play in local conditions, according to pace bowler Tim Southee.

New Zealand's only warm-up game was badly affected by torrential rain and the Black Caps went into the match in Galle a little underdone.Despite that, Southee felt his side had been competitive throughout and it was really only a century-stand between captain Dimuth Karunaratne (122) and Lahiru Thirimanne (64) as they chased 268 for victory that separated the two sides."We played some good cricket throughout the five days but Sri Lanka were just better in the back end of the game," said Southee, who was confirmed on Tuesday as the captain for the Twenty20 series following the second Test at the P.

Sara Oval in Colombo. "We showed glimpses throughout and the guys learned a lot from playing in these conditions."Hopefully we can put in the hard work and turn out a performance over the next Test match."Southee and his fellow pace bowler Trent Boult, who will miss the three-match T20 series along with regular captain Williamson, were barely used on an unresponsive Galle pitch.The spin trio of Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and Mitchell Santner combined for 128 of the 179 overs bowled by New Zealand in the match.Southee bowled just seven overs in the first innings and 12 in the second.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 ICC Sri Lanka Galle Colombo Mitchell Santner February November Sunday From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Steve Smith: Australia batsman ruled out of third ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistani President confers top civilian award on ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan to host Int'l Series Badminton tournament ..

45 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

47 seconds ago

China gives green light to more IPO on sci-tech in ..

49 seconds ago

Dairy farmers increase milk price by Rs16 a litre

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.