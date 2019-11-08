UrduPoint.com
Williamson Positive About A Healthy Return To Pelicans

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:31 AM

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Zion Williamson, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus two and a half weeks ago, says he is working out and trying to remain positive about his eventual return.

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelican forward and the first overall pick in the NBA entry draft doesn't want to rush his recovery, which doctors said would take six to eight weeks.

"I do feel like I'm getting stronger day by day," said Williamson, speaking publicly for the first time since the October 21 surgery.

"The trainers are telling me it's getting stronger and I can feel the difference day by day." Williamson doesn't know exactly how or when he injured the knee but he recalls feeling soreness after a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

"To me, I wasn't as nervous," Williamson said of the surgery. "I was just like, let's go in and get it done and let's start the recovery process." The Pelicans are off to a dismal 1-6 start this season.

Guard Jrue Holiday said the team is going to have to be patient while they wait for the injury to heal.

"Knowing him, he wants to be out there helping his teammates," Holiday said. "He feels like he can do a lot for us, which we think he can. We'll hold it down until he gets back."Williamson shot 71.4 percent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the preseason.

