Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand's marquee batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were within 49 runs of reeling in India's 165 at tea on day two of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Williamson was on 46, in sight of his 32nd half-century, while Taylor, who received a standing ovation as he entered the arena for his milestone 100th Test, was unbeaten on 22 with New Zealand 116 for two.

Taylor was in aggressive touch as he swept Ravi Ashwin over the square-leg boundary for six and an attempt to ramp Ishant over the slips hit the back of the bat and diverted over the keepers' head for four.

Taylor also drove the last ball before the interval to the boundary rather than adopt a cautious approach.

New Zealand, who went to lunch at 17 without loss, saw openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell depart in the middle session.

Latham, on 11, had not advanced from his lunchtime score when he was caught behind trying to turn an Ishant Sharma delivery to the fine-leg boundary.

It started a troubling period for New Zealand which included Williamson edging the first ball he faced from Ishant into the air, but it fell safely, while Blundell spooned a Mohammed Shami delivery over the bowler where it landed between three fielders.

With the pitch browning off and the Indian bowlers not always achieving the lines they wanted, Williamson and Blundell were able to regroup in a 47-run stand before Ishant struck for a second time.

A full delivery that swung in late was too good for Blundell and the New Zealand opener was bowled for 30.

India had resumed the day at 122 for five and added only 32 runs as their last five wickets fell in just over 13 overs.

New Zealand debutant Kyle Jamieson launched his Test career with figures of four for 39 while senior bowler Tim Southee, who removed India's top scorer Ajinkya Rahane for 46, finished with four for 49.