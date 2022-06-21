UrduPoint.com

Williamson To Miss New Zealand White-ball Europe Tours

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Williamson to miss New Zealand white-ball Europe tours

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Kane Williamson and several senior players are missing from the New Zealand squad announced Tuesday for their limited-overs series against Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands next month.

Batsman Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps in a three one-day internationals against Ireland In Dublin from July 10.

Spinner Mitch Santner will then take over as captain for three Twenty20 Internationals against Ireland in Belfast, three more against Scotland in Edinburgh and two in early August against the Netherlands in the Hague.

New Zealand cricket announced first-choice players Williamson, Devon Conway, Tim Southee and Trent Boult had been left out because of "commitment to player wellbeing".

All four were involved in the Indian Premier League which finished in late May and are playing in the current three-Test series in England.

They will return home after the third Test against Leeds starting on Thursday, with their next call-up likely to be for the limited-overs tour to the West Indies in August.

Head coach Gary Stead will be replaced by Shane Jurgensen in Ireland for a scheduled break but will return for the remainder of the tour, along with five additional players.

Among those to join later is South African-born left-arm wrist spinner Michael Rippon, 30, who has become eligible after moving to New Zealand five years ago.

New Zealand squad for white-ball tour of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands:Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will YoungJoining after Ireland matches: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears.

Related Topics

Cricket Indian Premier League Dublin Edinburgh Leeds Belfast Lead Conway Mitchell Gary Ireland Netherlands Mark Chapman Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls May July August From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says ..

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says Governor

8 hours ago
 Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea off ..

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea official

8 hours ago
 Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake dist ..

Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake district of Mirpur

8 hours ago
 Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring inves ..

Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring investment in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister fully committed to save country: In ..

Prime Minister fully committed to save country: Interior Minister

9 hours ago
 Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees ..

Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees caught in eye of storm: UN fo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.