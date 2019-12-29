UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williamson Urges More Fighting Spirit From New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Williamson urges more fighting spirit from New Zealand

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his team need to mirror the fighting spirit of century-maker Tom Blundell if they are to bounce back from their second-Test thrashing by Australia.

Opener Blundell was the last man out in Melbourne after compiling a battling 121 as team-mates threw their wickets away in the improbable 488-run chase to save the match.

Williamson called it a "magnificent" innings.

"Obviously it was hard work out there, the task was immense. But you look at some small positives... that was a truly fantastic innings," he said after the 247-run defeat -- their second Test loss inside four days.

"He led the way and it is important that we all take something from that.

"The effort from the bowlers throughout was something that is inspiring to us as a team, that never-give-up attitude.

"But at the same time if we are looking for areas to improve there are a few of them. We do need to try and put Australia under a bit more pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control.

" Australia took the game away from New Zealand on day one after Williamson won the toss and took a gamble by putting them in to bat.

It turned out to be a poor decision, but he insisted it was a reasonable one at the time.

"I felt like there was enough in the surface to bowl first and it was obviously very important for us to be on top of our game and the surface did offer some sideways movement and swing," he said.

"But credit to Australia for getting through that first session and put 400 on the board." Williamson's team must now regroup quickly with the third and final Test in Sydney later this week. The series has been lost and they will be playing for pride only.

"All round from our perspective we need to be better in all departments. We do need to be better come Sydney," he said.

"We haven't been at our best, but it is important that we try and learn really quickly and improve in all areas."

Related Topics

Australia Poor Melbourne Sydney Man Same Turkish Lira All From Best Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.