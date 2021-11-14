UrduPoint.com

Williamson's 85 Leads New Zealand To 172-4 In World Cup Final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Skipper Kane Williamson hit 85 as New Zealand reached 172 for four against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Williamson's 48-ball knock, and his 68-run partnership with Glenn Phillips, took the attack to the opposition after New Zealand were invited to bat first in Dubai and had struggled to 57-1 at the midway point.

Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood returned impressive figures of 3-16 including the wickets of Williamson and Phillips for 18.

Both teams are bidding for their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

