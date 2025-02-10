Williamson's Century Guides New Zealand Into Final Despite Breetzke's Record
Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2025 | 06:52 PM
Star cricketer Kane Williamson hit a brilliant century to take New Zealand into the tri-series final with a thumping six-wicket win on Monday, overshadowing South African opener Matthew Breetzke's record score on debut
Lahore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Star cricketer Kane Williamson hit a brilliant century to take New Zealand into the tri-series final with a thumping six-wicket win on Monday, overshadowing South African opener Matthew Breetzke's record score on debut.
Breetzke scored 150 -- the highest score by any batter in his first one-day international -- to lift South Africa to 304-6 but Williamson's unbeaten 133 proved match winning at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The tri-series is a warm-up event before the eight-nation Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan, the third team in the tri-series, will play South Africa on Wednesday in Karachi to decide who meets New Zealand in the final at the same venue on Friday.
Williamson hit his first ODI century in nearly five years on Monday and was ably supported by opener Devon Conway who missed his century by just three runs.
The pair added a solid 187 runs for the second wicket after Will Young was dismissed for 19, steadily setting New Zealand's second win in as many games in the tri-series.
Williamson was so assured of finishing the game that the loss of Daryl Mitchell (10) and Tom Latham (nought) did not deter him as he hit the winning boundary to seal the win in 48.
4 overs.
Meanwhile a new record for the highest ODI score on debut was clinched by Breetzke, who smacked 11 fours and five sixes, topping the 148 scored by Desmond Haynes for West Indies against Australia in Antigua in 1978.
Breetzke hit New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke for a boundary to reach three figures off 128 balls, becoming the fourth player from his country to hit a century on ODI debut.
South Africa were forced to give four debuts in this match as their top players were either active in a Twenty20 league back home or recovering from injuries.
New Zealand brought in Conway for Rachin Ravindra who got injured in team's 78-run win over Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.
Brief Scores:
South Africa 304-6 in 50 overs (M. Breetzke 150, W. Mulder 64; M. Henry 2-59, W. O'Rourke 2-72)
New Zealand 308-4 in 48.4 overs (K. Williamson 133 not out; D. Conway 97)
Result: New Zealand won by six wickets
Toss: New Zealand
Next match: Pakistan vs South Africa, February 12, Karachi
sh/ecl/dhw
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s leadership has always kept the doors of decency and ..
IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit to Chakwal
ISSI signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s International Institute for Central Asia for ..
Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final despite Breetzke's record
Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract over 31 million visitors in 202 ..
UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy graduates
Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being
Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Bulls bag Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball title14 minutes ago
-
ICC CT 2025 group stages match officials confirmed24 minutes ago
-
Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final despite Breetzke's record2 minutes ago
-
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as major void1 hour ago
-
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 20251 hour ago
-
Haroon Khan wins Bronze at Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship 20251 hour ago
-
Commissioner visits Cholistan to review arrangements for rally1 hour ago
-
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings2 hours ago
-
Breetzke ODI debut century helps South Africa post 304 against NZ3 hours ago
-
Tri-Nation series: New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets7 hours ago
-
First Mini Marathon Race held in Rawalpindi1 day ago
-
Sports gala for young children held1 day ago