Wilson Levels World Snooker Semi-final Against McGill

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:41 AM

Wilson levels World Snooker semi-final against McGill

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Kyren Wilson fought back to level his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Anthony McGill at 8-8 on Thursday.

Wilson trailed 6-2 overnight in the best of 33-frame clash, but he hit two centuries to win six of the eight frames at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

McGill, in his first world semi-final, potted just 47 balls in the session as the battle for a place in the final headed to a decisive last session.

Wilson, who beat defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals, resumed in determined style as he attempted to claw back the deficit.

He took the opening frame with a break of 100, the first century of the semi-finals.

An error by McGill handed Wilson the chance to make it 6-4 with a visit of 77.

Although McGill stopped the rot by taking the 11th frame after his opponent had missed a difficult red, another mistake by the Scot during a safety exchange saw Wilson reduce the gap once again with a 73 break.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds a 5-3 lead over Mark Selby in the other semi-final.

More Stories From Sports

