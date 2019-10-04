UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wilson Stars As Seahawks Down Rams 30-29 In NFL Thriller

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Wilson stars as Seahawks down Rams 30-29 in NFL thriller

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's four touchdown passes included a five-yarder to Chris Carson with 2:28 to play Thursday in the Seahawks' wild 30-29 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's four touchdown passes included a five-yarder to Chris Carson with 2:28 to play Thursday in the Seahawks' wild 30-29 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson's stellar night was almost overshadowed -- but Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds to play and Seattle emerged with the victory in a key NFC West division clash.

Zuerlein had made three field goals in the contest, but his attempt at a game-winner sailed wide right.

"We found a way," said Wilson, whose Seahawks improved to 4-1, second in the division behind the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. The Rams fell to 3-2.

Wilson starred throughout, his improvisational skills on full display as he connected on 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards.

Two early field goals from Zuerlein had given the Rams a 6-0 lead when Wilson delivered a spectacular touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to put Seattle up 7-6 in the first quarter.

Wilson hit DK Metcalf with a 40-yard scoring pass to make it 14-6 early in the second period but the Rams responded with touchdowns on either side of halftime to take a 20-14 lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued as Wilson hit David Moore for a touchdown and Rams running back Todd Gurley ran for his second TD of the night.

The Rams' two-point conversion attempt on that score failed, leaving them up 26-21.

Seattle trimmed the deficit on Jason Myers' 42-yard field goal, but Zuerlein stretched it to 29-24 with a 36-yard field goal before Wilson conducted a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a fourth-down pass to running back Carson, who was open in the corner of the end zone.

Carson juggled the ball for a heart-stopping moment before securing it.

"I wanted to make sure I kept the play alive," Wilson said. "They covered it pretty good. I was about to run and I just kind of moved around and tried to find something... out of the corner of my eye I saw Chris."Seattle's two-point conversion attempt failed, but it didn't matter when the Rams' final drive came up empty.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for a career-high 517 yards in a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, connected on 29 of 49 passing attempts for 395 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Related Topics

San Francisco Los Angeles David Lead Tyler Seattle Tampa Sunday From

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

6 minutes ago

Four People Killed in An-12 Emergency Landing in U ..

6 minutes ago

Greece, Turkey Agree to Create Direct Communicatio ..

6 minutes ago

Russian, Danish Foreign Ministers Discussed Nord S ..

6 minutes ago

Dodgers dominate Nats, Cardinals edge Braves in NL ..

30 minutes ago

Sports gala kicks-off at Rangpur

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.