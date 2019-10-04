Wilson stars as Seahawks down Rams 30-29 in NFL thriller

(@FahadShabbir)

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's four touchdown passes included a five-yarder to Chris Carson with 2:28 to play Thursday in the Seahawks' wild 30-29 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson's stellar night was almost overshadowed -- but Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds to play and Seattle emerged with the victory in a key NFC West division clash.

Zuerlein had made three field goals in the contest, but his attempt at a game-winner sailed wide right.

"We found a way," said Wilson, whose Seahawks improved to 4-1, second in the division behind the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. The Rams fell to 3-2.

Wilson starred throughout, his improvisational skills on full display as he connected on 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards.

Two early field goals from Zuerlein had given the Rams a 6-0 lead when Wilson delivered a spectacular touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to put Seattle up 7-6 in the first quarter.

Wilson hit DK Metcalf with a 40-yard scoring pass to make it 14-6 early in the second period but the Rams responded with touchdowns on either side of halftime to take a 20-14 lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued as Wilson hit David Moore for a touchdown and Rams running back Todd Gurley ran for his second TD of the night.

The Rams' two-point conversion attempt on that score failed, leaving them up 26-21.

Seattle trimmed the deficit on Jason Myers' 42-yard field goal, but Zuerlein stretched it to 29-24 with a 36-yard field goal before Wilson conducted a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a fourth-down pass to running back Carson, who was open in the corner of the end zone.

Carson juggled the ball for a heart-stopping moment before securing it.

"I wanted to make sure I kept the play alive," Wilson said. "They covered it pretty good. I was about to run and I just kind of moved around and tried to find something... out of the corner of my eye I saw Chris."Seattle's two-point conversion attempt failed, but it didn't matter when the Rams' final drive came up empty.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for a career-high 517 yards in a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, connected on 29 of 49 passing attempts for 395 yards, one touchdown and one interception.