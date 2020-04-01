UrduPoint.com
Wimbledon-2020 Tennis Tournament Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Organizers

The third Grand Slam tennis tournament this year, Wimbledon-2020, has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The third Grand Slam tennis tournament this year, Wimbledon-2020, has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is canceled for the first time since 1945.

"It is with great regret that the Main board of the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," the organizers said in a statement, published on the official website of the tournament.

"Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen ... With the likelihood that the Government's measures will continue for many months, it is our view that we must act responsibly to protect the large numbers of people required to prepare The Championships from being at risk," the statement read on.

