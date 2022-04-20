UrduPoint.com

Wimbledon Bans Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus can not participate in Wimbledon, the tournament said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Tennis players from Russia and Belarus can not participate in Wimbledon, the tournament said on Wednesday.

The organizers said that they want to be a part of "widespread efforts" in the United Kingdom aimed at limiting "Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible" amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.

It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022," the organizers said in a statement.

The tournament also said that it may review its decision before June "if curcurmstances change."

Meanwhile, the Lawn Tennis Association, the United Kingdom's tennis govering body, said that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned in all British tournaments over the situation in Ukraine.

More Stories From Sports

