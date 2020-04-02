UrduPoint.com
Wimbledon Cancelled Due To Coronavirus: Organisers

Thu 02nd April 2020

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus: organisers

Wimbledon chiefs on Wednesday cancelled the Grand Slam for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Wimbledon chiefs on Wednesday cancelled the Grand Slam for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting Calendar.

"It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the committee of management of the Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," the organisers said in a statement.

