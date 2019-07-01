UrduPoint.com
Wimbledon Champion Djokovic Off To Winning Start

Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:56 PM

Wimbledon champion Djokovic off to winning start

Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday, seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday, seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Top seed and world number one Djokovic had to recover from early breaks in both of the first two sets as well as a nasty fall on the Centre Court grass.

Djokovic, chasing a 16th career major, will faces Denis Kudla of the United States for a place in the last 32.

