UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wimbledon Champion Halep Targets Strong Finish In Asia

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:39 AM

Wimbledon champion Halep targets strong finish in Asia

Simona Halep said that winning her first Wimbledon title this year meant "everything", but she was determined to have a better Asian swing than in past years after an emphatic start to her Wuhan campaign on Tuesday

Wuhan, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Simona Halep said that winning her first Wimbledon title this year meant "everything", but she was determined to have a better Asian swing than in past years after an emphatic start to her Wuhan campaign on Tuesday.

Halep suffered opening-round exits in three of her previous five appearances at the Chinese event -- including the last two seasons -- but was dominant in a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Wimbledon semi-finalist Barbora Strycova to reach the last 16.

A solid contender for clinching one of the six remaining spots in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, sixth-ranked Halep also has a shot at finishing the year as world number one for a third consecutive time with a strong finish to the season in Asia.

"Very, very tough goals honestly After winning Wimbledon, I was a little bit let's say more relaxed in results, making big results.

But I'm still motivated. I'm working hard," said the fourth seed, who next faces Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarter-finals.

"For this period I just want to be better because every year I promised myself that I will do the best I can, and I couldn't for different reasons.

"Now I feel healthy, I feel motivated, I feel fresh. I just want to go there and win every match I play." Halep recently announced she will be reuniting with coach Darren Cahill from the start of 2020 and the Romanian is convinced they can pick up where they left off last year when the Australian helped her win a maiden Grand Slam title at the 2018 French Open.

"I'm really happy and I feel confident that next year I can do some good things again," she said.

Halep skipped past Strycova in just 85 minutes on Tuesday, benefiting from her opponent's 30 unforced errors.

Related Topics

World China Shenzhen Wuhan Kazakhstan 2018 2020 Event From Best Asia Coach Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

8 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

8 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

17 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

19 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.