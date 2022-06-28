UrduPoint.com

Wimbledon Courts Chief Has Global Vision For Tennis On Grass

Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Wimbledon courts chief has global vision for tennis on grass

Wimbledon head of courts Neil Stubley is on a mission to champion grass-court tennis around the world by harnessing modern technology to recreate the unique conditions of the All England Club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Wimbledon head of courts Neil Stubley is on a mission to champion grass-court tennis around the world by harnessing modern technology to recreate the unique conditions of the All England Club.

Players only get the chance to compete on the surface for a few weeks each year, with clay and hard-court tournaments dominating international tours.

But Stubley, whose role is to keep the lush turf of Wimbledon in tip-top shape, is involved in trials in Britain and Australia using synthetic fibres alongside grass to improve court surfaces.

"One of the biggest challenges for grass tennis is that you need quite a heavy clay soil because what you need to do is be able to dry it out and get the ball bounce," he said.

"In the UK we've naturally got quite a lot of clay soil within our soil make-up, whereas in other parts of the world some countries are very much dominated by chalk or sand so they find it a lot harder to find the sort of soils that we naturally find in the UK." Stubley said using grass-stitching with sandier soils helps make the structure of the playing surface more stable and resilient.

"You can actually have a more free-draining surface but you can still get the hardness on the surface as well so then you can go to places like Australia that have got very silty, sandy soils and create good grass courts, so that's part of our research." Stubley said the first aim was to make sure the new courts worked for tennis, reproducing the characteristics of a grass court.

The head of courts and horticulture, who has worked at Wimbledon for nearly three decades, is passionate about promoting grass-court tennis.

"We want to champion global grass tennis, not just for the Championships but hopefully you can potentially have tournaments in any country in the world, depending on whether it's a warm-season or a cool-season grass," he said.

"We're doing a lot of research in southern hemisphere grasses, Bermuda grasses and the like, so we can actually end up having a product where we can have the right root zone and the right grasses on top to give us the same characteristics of a court at Wimbledon."

Related Topics

Tennis World Technology Australia Tours Same United Kingdom Bermuda All Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Ukraine, climate, hunger: the G7 action plans

Ukraine, climate, hunger: the G7 action plans

20 seconds ago
 Efforts for breast cancer awareness have started t ..

Efforts for breast cancer awareness have started to yield results: Samina Alvi

21 seconds ago
 Joint ventures worth millions discussed with Saudi ..

Joint ventures worth millions discussed with Saudi Investors: FPCCI President

24 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs234.9 ..

KP Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs234.98 bn for fiscal year 2021-22

30 seconds ago
 Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SS ..

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SSP Khairpur

3 minutes ago
 Technical, scientific & technology education becom ..

Technical, scientific & technology education become need of hour: DC Kohlu

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.