Wimbledon 'cow on ice' Zverev tells Guardiola 'come and coach me'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Alexander Zverev likened his Wimbledon skills to a "cow on ice" on Saturday before telling Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola he could be his next coach.

Zverev made the last 16 at the All England Club with a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (17/15) victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

However, his win on Centre Court was not without incident, with the 27-year-old world number four hurting his right knee when he slipped and fell.

He then needed six match points to seal his place in the fourth round.

Zverev has never made it past the last 16 at Wimbledon and he told Guardiola, sitting in the Royal Box, he could help improve his hesitant movement on the grass courts.

"For me and for all tennis players it's an honour to play on this beautiful Centre Court and in front to the Royal Box," said Zverev.

"When I saw Pep Guardiola I got so nervous for a few games."

Guardiola once coached Bayern Munich, the club that Zverev supports, before moving to City, where he has overseen Champions League and Premier League success.

"Bayern Munich needs a coach," said Zverev, seemingly forgetting that Vincent Kompany has taken charge.

"If you're tired of football you can coach me on a tennis court any time."

Zverev, who suffered a terrible ankle injury at the French Open last year, said he will have his knee examined before Monday's fourth round.

"I do feel like a cow on ice sometimes," he said, echoing former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova's comments about clay courts.

"It is what it is but I managed. I do feel restricted on some of the movements but I will check and see what it is but I'm pleased I was able to play the way that I did.

"If I'd dropped in my level I would have had no chance against Cam."

On Saturday, Zverev came out on top after a marathon tiebreak which lasted for more than 20 minutes to make the fourth round for the third time.

He saved five set points in the tiebreaker.

In a masterful serving display, Zverev didn't face a single break point and clubbed 15 aces in his 52 winners.

Through three rounds, he has only faced five break points and saved them all.

"The serve was the shot that lost me the US Open final (in 2020) and lost me a few other Grand Slams. It was the shot I worked the most on, with my forehand as well," he said.

"I'm happy it's working the way it is. I have spent hours, I'm a tall guy, it should be my strength but it was always my weakness.

"If it's working the way it is, if I continue serving like that then we'll see how the tournament goes."

Zverev will face either US 13th seed Taylor Fritz or Alejandro Tabilo of Chile for a place in the quarter-finals.