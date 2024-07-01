Wimbledon day 1 results - 2nd update

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Results from Wimbledon on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

Men

1st rd

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x19) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Christian Garín (CHI) 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) bt Charles Broom (GBR) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x22) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Zhang Zhizhen (CHN x32) bt Maxime Janvier (FRA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3

Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Mark Lajal (EST) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 6-2

Borna Coric (CRO) bt Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-7 (5/7), 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x18) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-5

Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-0, 6-4

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Arantxa Rus (NED) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-2, 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3, 6-0

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x28) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-3, 6-1

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5, 6-3

Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 7-5, 6-4

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 6-3, 6-2

Clara Burel (FRA) bt Eva Lys (GER) 6-2, 6-4

Anca Todoni (ROM) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-1

