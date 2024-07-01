Wimbledon Day 1 Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Results from Wimbledon on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x19) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5
Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Christian Garín (CHI) 7-5, 6-4, 6-4
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) bt Charles Broom (GBR) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x22) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN x32) bt Maxime Janvier (FRA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3
Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Mark Lajal (EST) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 6-2
Borna Coric (CRO) bt Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-7 (5/7), 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x18) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-5
Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-0, 6-4
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Arantxa Rus (NED) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-2, 6-3
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3, 6-0
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x28) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-3, 6-1
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5, 6-3
Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 7-5, 6-4
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 6-3, 6-2
Clara Burel (FRA) bt Eva Lys (GER) 6-2, 6-4
Anca Todoni (ROM) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-1
Recent Stories
GDA cancels lease agreement of Dadi Jawari Park, KIU Hanging Park
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages
Under-fire Dutch not hitting panic button, says Koeman
Alcaraz wins Wimbledon opener as Murray wants 'closure'
'Macron's failure': European media react to French vote
Challenges await as UBS makes Credit Suisse merger official
Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually worldwide :Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh
France v Belgium Euro 2024 starting lineups
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow
Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film
GCU signs MoU with five Iranian universities
PU FCIT’s three BS programs get accreditation by NCEAC
More Stories From Sports
-
Under-fire Dutch not hitting panic button, says Koeman36 seconds ago
-
Alcaraz wins Wimbledon opener as Murray wants 'closure'39 seconds ago
-
France v Belgium Euro 2024 starting lineups7 minutes ago
-
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad2 hours ago
-
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray wants 'closure'3 hours ago
-
Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 20245 hours ago
-
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray faces 'closure'7 hours ago
-
Simone Biles books Paris Olympics berth with US gymnastics trials all-around win7 hours ago
-
Floodlight hockey match held in Bahawalpur8 hours ago
-
Junaid wins Tenpin Bowling C'ship8 hours ago
-
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League10 hours ago