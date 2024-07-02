Wimbledon - Day 1: Who said what

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Who said what at Wimbledon on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament:

"I bought her a birthday present, but I feel like I'm constantly buying her birthday presents. Right now, I bought her a book. So hopefully she's satisfied with the book."

-- Naomi Osaka on buying "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" for her daughter Shai, who celebrates her first birthday on Tuesday.

"I think that we could name like 20, 25 girls that could win the tournament right now."

-- Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari on contenders for the title after seven different women's champions in the past seven tournaments.

"He's the greatest that the game has ever seen on that end. I think whether he has a little bit of a tough time, 'tough time' being No. 2, No. 3 in the world -- I wouldn't mind having a tough time like that."

-- Grigor Dimitrov on his admiration for Novak Djokovic, who has returned to action just weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

"You can always hear like, 'Oh my God, I love your backhand. You play with one hand?' They're like, 'No.'"

-- Dimitrov on his one-handed backhand.

"He has the finesse. He has the touch and aggressiveness that I would maybe like to kind of implement in my game a little more.

He is so bloody quick, so it's not easy to hit winners on him."

-- Casper Ruud on the strengths of Carlos Alcaraz.

"It was still a good run for me in Paris. Just a bit unfortunate that I started feeling it there and that I wasn't able to play any golf for the days to follow."

-- Ruud on being laid low by a parasite in his system after his run to the French Open semi-finals.

"I think there is enough reason to keep playing. I don't want to go home."

-- 39-year-old Stan Wawrinka after making the second round.

"He's so funny because all the time he says, 'They're telling me what to wear, and I wear it.' I think that's his strength. He really is so natural. You can see that he doesn't really -- not that he doesn't care, but he goes with the flow."

-- Matteo Berrettini on the fashion sense of Italian compatriot and world number one Jannik Sinner.

"Yeah, yeah, it never goes straight."

-- Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on his struggles on the golf course.

"Change of an opponent an hour before the match is not the vibes. Do not recommend. Zero out of ten."

-- Sloane Stephens, who was to have played Victoria Azarenka but instead faced and defeated lucky loser Elsa Jacquemot.