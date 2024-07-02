Wimbledon Day 2 Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Results from Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)
Men
1st rd
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-3
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x30) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) 6-4, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 6-3, 6-1
Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Kateryna Baindl (UKR) 6-4, 6-1
Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 6-4, 6-0
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-0
