Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Results from Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Ben Shelton (USA x14) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Luciano Darderi (ITA) bt Jan Choinski (GBR) 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x20) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4)

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x30) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Vít Kopriva (CZE) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Women

1st rd

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/5)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) 6-4, 6-2

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 6-3, 6-1

Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Kateryna Baindl (UKR) 6-4, 6-1

Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 6-4, 6-0

Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-0

Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-2, 6-0