Wimbledon Day 2 Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Results from Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)
Men
1st rd
Ben Shelton (USA x14) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Luciano Darderi (ITA) bt Jan Choinski (GBR) 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x20) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4)
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x30) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4
Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Vít Kopriva (CZE) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
Women
1st rd
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/5)
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) 6-4, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 6-3, 6-1
Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Kateryna Baindl (UKR) 6-4, 6-1
Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 6-4, 6-0
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-0
