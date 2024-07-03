Wimbledon Day 2 Results - Collated
July 03, 2024
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Ben Shelton (USA x14) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Adam Walton (AUS) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3, 6-3, 7-5
Luciano Darderi (ITA) bt Jan Choinski (GBR) 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x20) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 7-5
Taylor Fritz (USA x13) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Jack Draper (GBR x28) bt Elias Ymer (SWE) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Facundo Díaz (ARG) 7-5, 7-5, 6-3
Marcos Giron (USA) bt Henry Searle (GBR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4)
Holger Rune (DEN x15) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) bt Paul Jubb (GBR) 1-6, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 7-5
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x30) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (14/12)
Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Vít Kopriva (CZE) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
Women
1st rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 6-4
Petra Martic (CRO) bt Francesca Jones (GBR) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 7-5, 6-3
Katerina Siniakova (CZE x27) bt Marina Stakusic (CAN) 6-4, 6-2
Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4, 7-5
Bernarda Pera (USA) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (10/6)
Daria Snigur (UKR) bt Océane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-0
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 6-2
Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-1, 6-2
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/5)
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) 6-4, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 6-3, 6-1
Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Kateryna Baindl (UKR) 6-4, 6-1
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 6-2, 6-0
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x30) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) bt Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-3, 6-2
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 6-2, 6-1
Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-2, 6-3
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x15) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
Ons Jabeur (TUN x10) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-3, 6-1
Robin Montgomery (USA) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4, 6-4
Katie Boulter (GBR x32) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 7-6 (8/6), 7-5
Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 6-4, 6-0
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-0
