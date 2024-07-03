Wimbledon day 3 results

Results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd rd

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Women

1st rd

Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-3

Katie Volynets (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 7-5

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-1

2nd rd

Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Anca Todoni (ROM) 6-2, 6-1