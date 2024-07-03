Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 3 Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

Men

1st rd

Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd rd

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Women

1st rd

Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-3

Katie Volynets (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 7-5

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-1

2nd rd

Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Anca Todoni (ROM) 6-2, 6-1

