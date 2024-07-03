Wimbledon Day 3 Results
Muhammad Rameez Published July 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)
Men
1st rd
Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Women
1st rd
Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-3
Katie Volynets (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 7-5
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-1
2nd rd
Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Anca Todoni (ROM) 6-2, 6-1
