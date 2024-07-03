Wimbledon Day 3 Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)
Men
1st rd
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x24) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-2, 7-5, 6-3
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x26) 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
Lucas Pouille (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS x21) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (13/11), 2-0 - retired
2nd rd
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-2
Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-3
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Ugo Humbert (FRA x16) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-6 (11/9), 6-1, 6-3
Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x8) 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3
Women
1st rd
Danielle Collins (USA x11) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-3
Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x31) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (1/7), 7-5
Katie Volynets (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 7-5
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-1
Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3
2nd rd
Sonay Kartal (GBR) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Anca Todoni (ROM) 6-2, 6-1
