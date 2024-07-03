Wimbledon day 3 results - 1st update

Results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x24) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-2, 7-5, 6-3

Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x26) 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

Lucas Pouille (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS x21) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (13/11), 2-0 - retired

2nd rd

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-2

Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-3

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Ugo Humbert (FRA x16) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-6 (11/9), 6-1, 6-3

Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x8) 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3

Women

1st rd

Danielle Collins (USA x11) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-3

Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x31) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (1/7), 7-5

Katie Volynets (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 7-5

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-1

Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3

2nd rd

Sonay Kartal (GBR) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Anca Todoni (ROM) 6-2, 6-1