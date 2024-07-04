Wimbledon Day 3 Results - 3rd Update
Muhammad Rameez Published July 04, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x24) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-2, 7-5, 6-3
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt David Goffin (BEL) 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (10/5)
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x26) 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x17) 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9), 6-4, 6-4
Lucas Pouille (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS x21) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (13/11), 2-0 - retired
2nd rd
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x27) 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN x32) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/8)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-2
Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-3
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Ugo Humbert (FRA x16) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-6 (11/9), 6-1, 6-3
Tommy Paul (USA x12) bt Otto Virtanen (FIN) 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x8) 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3
Women
1st rd
Danielle Collins (USA x11) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-3
Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x31) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (1/7), 7-5
Katie Volynets (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 7-5
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-1
Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3
2nd rd
Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) 6-4, 6-3
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-1, 6-2
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 7-5, 6-3
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Erika Andreeva (RUS) 6-2, 6-3
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x26) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x19) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-4, 6-1
Sonay Kartal (GBR) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Anca Todoni (ROM) 6-2, 6-1
Recent Stories
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
More Stories From Sports
-
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz marches on at Wimbledon as Osaka returns to Centre Court2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz coasts into Wimbledon third round2 hours ago
-
Cavendish makes Tour de France history with 35th stage win2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results6 hours ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz eye third round of rain-hit Wimbledon7 hours ago
-
Girmay gives hope of worldwide expansion for road cycling10 hours ago
-
Hardik Pandya crowned top T20I all-rounder10 hours ago
-
Maham, Anisa to feature in WCC11 hours ago
-
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor performance12 hours ago