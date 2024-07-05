Wimbledon Day 4 Results - Update
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4
Ben Shelton (USA x14) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (10/7)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 5-7, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 7-5, 1-6, 6-7 (12/14), 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 - retired
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 6-2, 7-5
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Tomás Etcheverry (ARG x30) 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
Women
2nd rd
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x27) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Daria Snigur (UKR) 6-3, 6-0
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt María Camila Osorio (COL) 3-0 - retired
Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x31) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5)
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-4, 6-1
Ons Jabeur (TUN x10) bt Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-1, 7-5
Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x32) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-1
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) 6-0, 6-0
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
