Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 5 Results - 3rd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Wimbledon day 5 results - 3rd update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Tommy Paul (USA x12) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Women

3rd rd

Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6)

Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-2, 6-3

Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 6-4

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x28) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-1

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Madison Keys (USA x12) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 6-4, 6-3

Emma Navarro (USA x19) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Sonay Kartal (GBR) 6-4, 6-0

Related Topics

USA Ita Madison All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

6 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

9 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

9 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

11 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

12 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

17 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports