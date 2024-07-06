Wimbledon Day 5 Results - 3rd Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Tommy Paul (USA x12) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Women
3rd rd
Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6)
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-2, 6-3
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 6-4
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x28) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-1
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
Madison Keys (USA x12) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 6-4, 6-3
Emma Navarro (USA x19) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Sonay Kartal (GBR) 6-4, 6-0
