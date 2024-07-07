Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 6 Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Wimbledon day 6 results - 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Ben Shelton (USA x14) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Ugo Humbert (FRA x16) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (11/9), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6)

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA) 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (17/15)

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) - walkover

Women

3rd rd

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x31) bt Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-0, 4-3 - retired

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x15) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

More Stories From Sports