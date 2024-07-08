Wimbledon Day 7 Results - 2nd Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Sunday, the seventh day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
4th rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Ben Shelton (USA x14) 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9)
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x16) 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5
Women
4th rd
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Madison Keys (USA x12) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 5-5 - retired
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Sports
-
Golf: BMW International Open scores5 minutes ago
-
Frenchman Turgis wins stage as Pogacar keeps Tour de France lead5 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Mahuchikh sets new world women's high jump record5 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon day 7 results1 hour ago
-
Motorcycling: German MotoGP results1 hour ago
-
Wimbledon day 7 results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Former Squash Champion Jansher Khan calls on Governor KP5 hours ago
-
Scrabble's popularity soars in Pakistan, bright future ahead: Tariq Pervez9 hours ago
-
Pakistan Women's Cricket team continues training9 hours ago
-
England beat Switzerland on penalties to keep Euro 2024 dream alive23 hours ago
-
England's saviour Saka finds Euros penalty redemption23 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - collated23 hours ago