Wimbledon Day 8 Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published July 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
4th rd
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
Women
4th rd
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) 6-3, 3-0 - retired
Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1
Recent Stories
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting
China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant in Turkey
Robber held after encounter with police
DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death
Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerized admission te ..
DC visits routes of mourning processions
IESCO introduces Pro-rata billing system for conveniences of consumers
Eminent sportsmen of KP call on Bilawal Bhutto
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Muharram
DC inaugurates Kissan Facilitation Center
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB starts fitness tests of cricketers in 104 districts31 seconds ago
-
England great Anderson 'at peace' with Test retirement10 minutes ago
-
Djokovic predicts Wimbledon 'fireworks', Zverev targets quarters1 hour ago
-
Women Talent Hunt under HRCP's Women Empowerment Program in Sept this year3 hours ago
-
Bavuma returns to lead South Africa to West Indies in rare Test series4 hours ago
-
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field6 hours ago
-
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 20257 hours ago
-
Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course10 hours ago
-
World number two Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon by Navarro18 hours ago
-
Alcaraz overcomes slump to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals19 hours ago
-
Golf: BMW International Open scores19 hours ago
-
Frenchman Turgis wins stage as Pogacar keeps Tour de France lead19 hours ago