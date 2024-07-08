Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 8 Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published July 08, 2024

Wimbledon day 8 results - 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

4th rd

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Women

4th rd

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) 6-3, 3-0 - retired

Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1

