Wimbledon Day 8 Results - 2nd Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 11:01 PM
Results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
4th rd
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Women
4th rd
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-3
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) 6-3, 3-0 - retired
Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1
Recent Stories
3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident
European stocks drop after French election
Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM
7 sui gas connections disconnected
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor
BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz
AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on his 8th Martyrdom anniversary
More Stories From Sports
-
Anderson to bow out in England XI featuring debutants Smith and Atkinson2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 8 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
PCB starts fitness tests of cricketers in 104 districts2 hours ago
-
England great Anderson 'at peace' with Test retirement3 hours ago
-
Djokovic predicts Wimbledon 'fireworks', Zverev targets quarters4 hours ago
-
Women Talent Hunt under HRCP's Women Empowerment Program in Sept this year5 hours ago
-
Bavuma returns to lead South Africa to West Indies in rare Test series7 hours ago
-
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field9 hours ago
-
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 202510 hours ago
-
Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course13 hours ago
-
World number two Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon by Navarro21 hours ago
-
Alcaraz overcomes slump to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals21 hours ago