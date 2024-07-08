Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 8 Results - 2nd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 11:01 PM

Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

Results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

4th rd

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Women

4th rd

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-3

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) 6-3, 3-0 - retired

Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1

Related Topics

Xinyu Ita All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic acc ..

3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident

55 seconds ago
 European stocks drop after French election

European stocks drop after French election

30 minutes ago
 Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, ..

Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds

30 minutes ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal ..

Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..

32 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

32 minutes ago
 7 sui gas connections disconnected

7 sui gas connections disconnected

32 minutes ago
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates ..

Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies

34 minutes ago
 Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare ..

Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha

34 minutes ago
 Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp ..

Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor

34 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

34 minutes ago
 Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

34 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on ..

AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on his 8th Martyrdom anniversary

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports