UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wimbledon Men's Final -- Five Facts

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:00 AM

Wimbledon men's final -- five facts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Five facts on Sunday's Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer: 'Big Three' dominate -- With Djokovic and Federer in the final, the winner of Sunday's match will extend the streak of Grand Slam titles won by the 'Big Three' of the pair plus Rafael Nadal to 11 straight major titles. Since Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, just five Grand Slam finals have been contested by pairs of players outside the 'Big Three'.

Golden oldie Federer -- At 37 years 340 days, Federer is bidding to become the oldest player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam men's singles title.

Ken Rosewall is the only 37-year-old to have won a major singles title in that time - he won the 1972 Australian Open aged 37 years 62 days.

30-somethings still special -- The champion will extend the streak of Grand Slam titles won by players aged 30 or older. The last 12 Grand Slam titles - including at Wimbledon this year - will have been shared between players aged 30 or older.

Djokovic chases fifth Wimbledon title -- Defending champion Djokovic is bidding to win his fifth Wimbledon title and equal Bjorn Borg and Laurie Doherty in fourth place on the all-time list. He is also chasing a 16th career major.

Federer to level Navratilova with nine?-- Federer is bidding to become the second player in history to win nine Wimbledon singles titles after Martina Navratilova who won nine women's singles. Federer is also after 21st career Grand Slam title.

Related Topics

Big Three Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Women Sunday Australian Open Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

8 hours ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

8 hours ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

8 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

8 hours ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

8 hours ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.