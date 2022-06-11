UrduPoint.com

Wimbledon Pair Sabalenka, Alexandrova To Meet In 's-Hertogenbosch Final

Muhammad Rameez Published June 11, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Blocked from Wimbledon this year Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova will meet in this weekend's 's-Hertogenbosch WTA final after winning their semi-finals on Saturday

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Blocked from Wimbledon this year Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova will meet in this weekend's 's-Hertogenbosch WTA final after winning their semi-finals on Saturday.

World number six Sabalenka beat the USA's Shelby Rogers 7-6 (8/6), 6-0 as Alexandrova came past her compatriot Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1.

"It always feels great to be in a final," Alexandrova said.

"I didn't expect to be in the final in the first few matches for sure, because I couldn't feel the surface and everything was flying so far away from the court, but I'm glad I could find my game here," she added.

On Sunday the pair will face each other for a fifth time.

