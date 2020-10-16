UrduPoint.com
Wimbledon Set To Return Even Without Fans

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:57 PM

Wimbledon is set to go ahead next year even if the Grand Slam tournament has to be staged behind closed doors, organizers announced on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Wimbledon is set to go ahead next year even if the Grand Slam tournament has to be staged behind closed doors, organizers announced on Friday.

The grasscourt championships were canceled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club is planning for several scenarios for 2021 -- a full-capacity event, reduced-capacity tournament or holding it with no fans present.

"Staging the championships in 2021 is our number-one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario-planning in order to deliver on that priority," said chief executive Sally Bolton.

The 134th championships will be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

