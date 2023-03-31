UrduPoint.com

Wimbledon To Allow Participation Of Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Wimbledon to Allow Participation of Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Wimbledon tennis tournament will allow participation of Russian and Belarusian tennis players in 2023, the organizers said on Friday.

"On behalf of the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships, we wish to provide an update regarding entries to this year's Championships.

Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as 'neutral' athletes and complying with appropriate conditions," the organizers said in a statement.

