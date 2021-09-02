UrduPoint.com

Wind-blown Rain Halts US Open Match Under Armstrong Roof

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:50 AM

Wind-blown rain halts US Open match under Armstrong roof

New York, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :In one of the US Open's most bizarre match stoppages, blowing wind and rain under the corners of the Louis Armstrong Stadium roof halted a men's second-round matchup on Wednesday.

South African Kevin Anderson was playing Argentina's 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman when showers stopped them three points into the second set.

Torrential rains, the remnants of deadly Hurricane Ida, were blown under the corners of the retractable roof at the facility, opened in 2018 to provide a second court to keeping playing despite downpours.

But wind-blown rain forced a drying machine onto the court and a host of towel-wielding court workers to try and soak up the moisture from the rain-slickened court.

The first stoppage came at 5-5 in the first set, when the machine helped get the court back in condition.

The second stoppage came at 4-4 in a first-set tie-breaker and consisted mostly of wiping down the lines so play could continue.

When it resumed, Schwartzman won the first three points to win the set. Anderson led 30-15 serving in the first game of the second set when the decision was made to suspend the match.

The area was under a tornado warning and flash flood watch from the US National Weather Service during the deluge.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Anderson Argentina Turkish Lira 2018 From Court Rains US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

10 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

10 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.