Windies To Play Tests In Sri Lanka For First Time In Six Years

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:55 PM

Sri Lanka's cricket board Friday announced it will host the West Indies for a two-match Test series, the first since their last encounter at home in October 2015

Both matches will be held at the Galle International stadium with the first starting on November 21 and the second on November 29 in a "bio-bubble environment," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"The series will mark the commencement of Sri Lanka's and the West Indies journey in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle," the local board said.

