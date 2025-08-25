Wing 999 Inter Department Cricket League Last Date Of Entry Extended Till September 5th
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Regional cricket Association Karachi is organizing a Wing 999 Inter Department Cricket League Tournament with the collaboration of Wing 999 on various Turf Wickets grounds of Karachi.
Due to heavy rain in Karachi the last date of entry extended till September 5th.
All Departmental teams are advised to collect their entry form of the tournament from Regional Cricket Association Karachi Office National Stadium from Monday to Thursday and Saturday between 3 to 5 pm.
The Cash prize of (Rupees Five Lacs and Rupees two Lacs Fifty Thousand) will be given to the Winner and Runner up).
For further information Contact Khalid Nafees, Chairman Tournament Committee phone 0332-2103054 or M.Touseef Siddiqui, Tournament Secretary Phone no. 0300-2112727 /0330-2211272?
