'wining Losing A Part Of Game, Farrukh Asks Cricket Fans

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said cricket enthusiasts should not be saddened on Pakistan's defeat against Australia in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021.

In a tweet, he said "Wining losing a part of game" .The national cricket team showed an excellent performance in all T20 matches.

Pakistani 'Shaheens' defeated 5 teams including India, New Zealand and Afghanistan, he added.

