Winners Of SCC To Participate In National Chess Championship

Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Winners of SCC to participate in National Chess Championship

The winners of Sindh Chess Championship (SCC) will represent Sindh in the National Chess Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The winners of Sindh Chess Championship (SCC) will represent Sindh in the National Chess Championship.

The winners namely Jahangir Ahmed, Daniyal Ahsan, Wahid Hussain, Shakir Hussain, Muhammad Khurram Qureshi, Ohad Mirza, Asadullah, Muhammad Asif Abbasi, Nadeem Aziz, Muhammad Danish Jamal and Raees Ahmed Ansari were declared successful in Sindh Chess Championship organised by Sindh Chess Association at Pakistan sports board here, said a statement on Saturday.

Reading Officer of Chess Federation of Pakistan Waqar Madani and others also attended the 2nd round of Sindh Chess Championship.

