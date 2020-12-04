Winning a gold medal is a dream come true, says 14-year-old Muhammad Raza

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Muhammad Raza, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squash team that won gold medal in the team event of the Under-16 Inter-Provincial Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Sports Complex last week.

Upcoming talented 14-year-old Muhammad Raza while talking to APP here on Friday said he loves sports which is his passion that is why he is working very hard to make a name in the world of squash.

He also lauded the hard work of the coaches with him, prayers, and support of his parents that he played well and gave a fighting response to the strong Punjab team in the final. He said that his selection for the Inter-Provincial Squash team event was one of the happiest moments of his life as he was younger among team members.

"I have started squash in less than a year but I think in the team event my selection was a great honor for me and thank to Almighty Allah our team won the gold medal which has further boosted my morale and courage.

He said that other members of the team included Fahad Sharif, Azan, Mutahir Khan, Hassan Zahid, Hammad played well while our coaches included Tahir Iqbal, Munawar Zaman, Wasim Khan, Alamzeb. Khan, Niamatematullah, Amjad Khan and Mohammad Reza did a lot of hard work with the team.

He said that he has a good foundation from the first position of the team event and this foundation will help me to fulfill my dreams in squash. Mohammad Raza, the son Arshadullah, said that since the focus is now on learning squash and improving their skills, the first position in the national team event is a great success for me.