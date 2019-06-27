UrduPoint.com
Winning Future Matches Crucial For Victory: Muhammad Wasim

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Former cricketer and test player of the National cricket team Muhammad Wasim on Thursday termed the next two matches crucial for Pakistan to stay in the World Cup Tournament, adding the players must try hard to win next two matches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Former cricketer and test player of the National cricket team Muhammad Wasim on Thursday termed the next two matches crucial for Pakistan to stay in the World Cup Tournament, adding the players must try hard to win next two matches.

While talking to a private news channel he praised the come back move of Shaheen Afridi as he had improved his fielding to stop the score of opposite team,adding Babar Azam had contributed noteworthy in the victory of green shirts.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Suhail and Babar Azam had shown the true magic of determination while playing in the ground but definitely credit went to all green shirts, he said.

Moreover Wasim Akram's advice played a big role behind winning the match as he bowled at the same cricket ground for around 18 years,adding Haris quoted Wasim Akram for guiding him right at the most right time, he mentioned.

The former player said Pakistan should strive hard to avoid losing any upcoming match,adding the players should remain in winning mood, he advised.

"The nation should keep praying for the national team and the middle order batsman should not get pressure in any untoward moment as team often gets trapped in tricky situation, he further stated.

