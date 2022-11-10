UrduPoint.com

Winning Laurels For Country Our Priority, Says Pakistan's Taekwondo Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 10, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Pakistan's gold medal winners athletes Naqsh Hamdani and Shahzaib Khan, silver medalists Hamza Omar Saeed and teen athlete Saad Asif have said that fetching laurels for the country at the international level with a podium finish had been their top priority as it was bringing sense of national pride in them which was a great achievement

"I am all because of my country. That's why I think of my country first when I play at the international level, Naqsh Hamdani said, adding winning a Gold medal for the country in the Asian Taekwondo Championship is a great honour for her and this grand victory has raised her morale and spirit for future outings. "I had worked hard ahead of this event and my hard work paid off", she said. "My achievement was made possible due to the hard work of our Head Coach Yousef Karami of Iran, who taught us the latest techniques for the game and took our game to next level", said Naqsh who won a gold medal for the country in -53kg women's contest by outplaying Zahro Mizzare of Afghanistan in the final.

The gold medal winner Pakistani Athlete in the -54kg contest Shahzaib Khan said that appreciating and celebrating the medal winners athletes by government and private institutions can help encourage the athletes and raise their morale for future contests.

"I wish to represent my country at more and more international events", he said.

Hamza Omar Saeed who won the silver medal in the plus 87kg contest said that winning medals for the country at the international level helped to promote the game. Not only the country's image is raised at the international level, but it also brings pride to individual players, who feel proud to represent their country.

In the 73kg plus category, bronze medalist Saad Asif, who is also a student of Army Public Schools, said he wants to dedicate his medal to the Shohada of the Attack on the Army Public school in Peshawar.

He said that playing alongside international players provided him with good experience and exposure. "I have learnt a lot from this event and will continue to work hard to win a gold medal for the country in future", he said.

