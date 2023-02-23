UrduPoint.com

Winning Streak To Continue In Next Matches, Rizwan

February 23, 2023

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Captain of Multan Sultan and star batsman of the national cricket team Muhammad Rizwan said that the team would continue the same momentum to continue the winning streak in the next matches going to be played at other venues.

Holding a press conference after the match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, he said the crowd of Multan has always supported both teams in all matches but the support of the crowd was in Multan's favour at the last ball of the match.

He said the pitch was supporting bowlers and batsmen equally but the bowlers of his team bowled very well today and played a vital role in the victory.

To a question, Rizwan said Pollard was a senior player in the team and his advice was always useful for the team but the captain also has to see everything before taking any decision.

He said early on, the ball was coming much better on the pitch which was being played well by Shan Masood.

He said the winning streak would be maintained in future matches after leaving the home ground, adding that at a stage the Karachi Kings got a strong grip on the match but the bowlers especially the spell by Khushdil Shah and Usama Mir was the turning point.

He said he can not give up till the last bowl of the match, adding that the team was playing every match as a challenge.

