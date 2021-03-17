UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winning The Toss Not The Key To T20 Success, Says England's Wood

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:56 PM

Winning the toss not the key to T20 success, says England's Wood

England fast bowler Mark Wood insisted Wednesday that winning the toss is not the deciding factor in the Twenty20 series against India

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :England fast bowler Mark Wood insisted Wednesday that winning the toss is not the deciding factor in the Twenty20 series against India.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 after their eight-wicket triumph in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. But so far each team that has won the toss, has chosen to bat second and won.

The dew that becomes heavier as the evening wears on and makes bowling more difficult is a worry for both teams.

Rival captains Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli both expressed disappointment when they lost the chance to bowl first.

"I think the toss has been made a bigger issue than what it actually is," said Wood, who took three for 31 in Tuesday's game.

"Our focus has not been on the toss - it's been solely on performances." "If either team has to bat first, they both still think they can win. I don't think there's a huge disadvantage.

"It's not seen as a huge disadvantage, it's just both teams prefer to chase because you know exactly what you need to go for and have seen how the pitch is playing. It's been made a bigger deal than it needs to be in the Twenty20s," he added.

Wood said that England and India, first and second in the world T20 rankings, both have their batting lineups set up to "chase" a total.

England can seal the series with a win in the fourth game in Ahmedabad and Wood said it would be a "brilliant achievement".

"It can give us huge confidence going into the English summer and the World Cup being here."The 31-year-old, who missed the second game because of a bruised heel, said he has been using the tour to find out more about the Indian conditions he could face in the World Cup in October.

"I'm watching their bowlers. I played with Shardul Thakur at Chennai and he's got a new slower ball," said Wood.

Related Topics

India T20 World Chennai Ahmedabad Lead Virat Kohli Shardul Thakur October National University

Recent Stories

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

13 minutes ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

13 minutes ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

35 minutes ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

35 minutes ago

Markets mark time before Fed announcement

35 minutes ago

First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.